Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States Consider Taking Over Benin Electricity Distribution Company

The Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States’ governments are considering taking over control of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to improve power supply in the South-South and South-West regions. The states plan to reorganize and fund the BEDC to fulfill the government's objectives of outsourcing electricity distribution. Delta State intends to collaborate with the private sector to generate its own power.





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Autonomy: Oyo, Edo, Kano, Ogun, Ondo Assembly workers begin indefinite strikeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Edo 2024: I will end PDP governance in Edo, says IkhineA chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Edo 2024: Auchi Monarch Prays For Imansuangbon, Backs Edo Central Gov'ship BidThe Otaru of Auchi Kingdom in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, has offered prayers for the governorship

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Edo 2024: I'm The Best Edo Governorship AspirantAll Progressives Congress (APC), governorship aspirant for Edo State in 2024, Dr Augustine Ojiezele, has described as the best contestant for the office.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Ekiti independent power project begins operationThe Nation Newspaper Ekiti independent power project begins operation

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Ekiti Independent Power Project begins operationThe Nation Newspaper Ekiti Independent Power Project begins operation

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »