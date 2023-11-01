Delta concert: Pinnick sues Davido for N2.3bn, demands 4-day public apology

' However in a new development, the organisers of the concert on Tuesday, filed a lawsuit of N2.3 billion against Davido Music Worldwide (DWM) Limited before a high court in Effurun, Delta. The claimant, under the name Brownhill Investments Company Limited, is seeking damages of N2 billion, N30 million for the cost of filing the suit, legal and professional fees of N150 million.

