Defend illegal proscription of IPOB, group mocks FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has accused the Federal Government of running away from defending its alleged illegal proscription of the group.

It further stated that since the IPoB’s proscription was appealed, the Nigerian government and its judges have been running away from meeting the IPoB’s legal team in their court. “The public should recall that Justice Abdul Kafarati had, on September 20, 2017, granted an ex parte order proscribing IPoB as a terrorist organization without IPoB legal representation.

“Ever since the IPoB proscription was appealed, the Nigerian government and its judges have been running away from meeting the IPoB’s legal team in their court. The Nigerian government and its courts are running, while the IPoB legal team awaits them in the court to continue what they started. headtopics.com

“Our legal team appealed the black market proscription in 2018. Since then, we have been waiting for the government to appear in their court and explain to the world how a peaceful movement seeking freedom, became a terrorist organization.

