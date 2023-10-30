Defence minister in Turkiye to ease delivery of T-129 ATAK helicopters

Badaru’s visit would also strengthen partnership with the Turkish Government in intelligence and information sharing for mutual benefit.

A statement yesterday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, said the minister was accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar. The statement said Badaru also discussed and explored how best Nigeria can partner with Turkiye on the production of military hardware and equipment.It reads: “The minister visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries in the capital city, Ankara, where he inspected various sections of the firm in charge of manufacturing modern military aircraft and other defence equipment.

The Federal Government procured six T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkish Aerospace Industry, two of which had been delivered. Nigeria is expecting the others before the end of the Q2 2024.

