‘Decomposing corpses’: Cattle traders accuse Gov Otti of making false claim

Mr Otti, who had expressed concern over the state of insecurity at the Umuennochi/Isuikweato axis, said that the market had become a den of criminals and kidnappers. Mr Abdullahi debunked the government’s claim that the market was littered with decomposed corpses and skeletons and that the market harboured criminals.He described the government’s allegation as an alibi to execute a “premeditated plot” to chase them away from the land they had occupied since 2005.Mr Abdullahi put their population at 15,000, saying that they occupied about 80 hectares of the land that was donated to them by the Orji Kalu-led government.

“It is unjust, unfair and ungodly for anyone to prevent any Nigerian from staying in any part they so desire in Nigeria. Mr Abdullahi said that it would be a “tactical mistake for us to relocate to communities in Umuchieze,” considering the prevailing high rate of crime in the area.He expressed their readiness to collaborate with the state government toward finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the area.

