Declare State Of Emergency On Ideato Constituency Roads, Reps Tell Federal Gov't

It also mandated the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, and Ecological Fund Office to ensure that the persons who have been displaced from their houses, offices, business premises were resettled.

The resolutions of the House were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by the member representing the Ideato North/South federal constituency, Hon. Ikeagwuonu Onyinye Ugochinyere.Moving the motion, Ugochinyere noted that Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) provides that the security, safety and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government.

He observed with dismay, the disturbing rise in the level of erosion and road collapse affecting many communities in the country, particularly in Dimagu, Okohia (Umufeke), Umuaghobe (Uhuala), Isiekenesi, Urualla, Obodukwu, Umueshi, Amanator, Arondizuogu and Akokwa, all in Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, and its ravaging impact on the socio-economic lives of the people.

Ugochinyere, who’s the Chairman of House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), expressed worry that the gullies created by the erosion and the collapse of roads, poses a severe threat to the economic survival of the Eastern States and this, in turn, affects the country at large.

“Worried that as at date, Ideato has become an erosion disaster zone with eight people already dead since the raining season started and over eight homes destroyed. The erosion disaster has gone deep into Akokwa, Arondizuogu Urualla, Obodukwu, Umueshi, Amanator, and their farm lands. The bridges have completely collapsed and access to farm lands is now impossible.

