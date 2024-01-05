Death of Professor Oseloka Osadebe, Founding Member of Zaria Rebels

Professor Oseloka Osadebe, one of the founding members of the Zaria Rebels, has passed away at the age of 89. He was a painter, sculptor, theatre director, and educator. Osadebe died in his home in Jackson Mississippi, United States. Only three of the Zaria Rebels are now alive. Osadebe joined the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria, where he and his fellow students aimed to bring a fresh perspective to European Classical Art by incorporating African traditions.

They became the pioneers of the contemporary art movement in Nigeria





