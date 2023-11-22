Deaf and dumb man allegedly kills farmer in Ekiti

The Ekiti Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing of a farmer by a deaf and dumb in the deceased farm. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the incident occurred at Ipole Farm Settlement, Agbado Ekiti, in Ayekire Local Council Development Area on Tuesday evening.

It was further learnt that trouble started when the deceased, identified as simply as Sikiru (aka Badoo), accosted the deaf and dumb, known as Sunday Alabi, accusing him of regularly coming to steal produce from his farm. The suspect was said to have turned violent and pounced on him, leaving him with deep machete cuts on his head “for having the effontery to challenge him”





