Deadly Attacks and Unrest in Nigeria's South-east in 2023

From the seemingly unending attacks in the region to the Obidient Movement and the conviction of a former Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the year 2023 was clearly an action-packed year in Nigeria’s south-east.Like in other recent years, 2023 will be remembered for the deadly attacks in the South-east. Sadly, there are no indications that the attacks will end soon.

Gunmen, said to be part of the Biafra agitation in the region, have abducted, killed and beheaded several persons, mainly government officials and security operatives in the region during their numerous attacks in the year. Security facilities and the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the five South-east states – Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia – have suffered recurring attacks by gunmen in 2023. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in two region





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Spends N600bn on Electricity Subsidies in 2023The federal government has spent over N600 billion to subsidise electricity in 2023 alone, as forex unification and high inflationary pressures pushed cost-reflective tariffs to N124/kWh. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that the government paid N2.8 trillion to subsidise electricity from 2015 to 2022. The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, advocates for pricing gas in Naira to manage foreign currency-related inflationary trends in the sector.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria's Finance and Economy in 2023: Challenges and OpportunitiesAn analysis of Nigeria's finance and economic sector in 2023, focusing on the efforts to overcome challenges and embrace new reforms. The Central Bank of Nigeria's role in navigating the economic landscape is highlighted.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Super Eagles of Nigeria Poised to Do Well in Africa Cup of Nations 2023Former skipper John Obi Mikel believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have a good chance of performing well in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Reforms and Challenges in Nigeria's Education System in 2023The year 2023 witnessed foundational reforms in Nigeria's education system, including the Student Loan Bill and fee hikes in public universities. However, funding challenges and disruptions in academic activities persisted. Some universities continued to increase fees despite a presidential directive.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Annual Inflation Rate Rises to 28.20%Nigeria's annual inflation rate increased to 28.20% in November 2023, showing a rise of 0.87% compared to the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation rate was 6.73% higher than the rate recorded in November 2022. The month-on-month inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.09%, indicating a higher rate of increase in the average price level compared to October 2023.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

PAOK Defender Troost-Ekong Determined to Play at 2023 AFCONPAOK Thessaloniki FC defender William Troost-Ekong is willing to sacrifice anything to participate in the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. Despite being overlooked by the national team coach, he remains determined.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »