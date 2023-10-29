Day Makinde became talk of the town in Iseyin

Day Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State became the talk of Iseyin town was historic and unprecedented. With smiles on their faces and songs in their hearts, the governor brightened the days of everyone he met.

The 34.85 km road is a vital link between the towns of Iseyin and Ogbomoso, and it is expected to boost economic activity and improve connectivity between the two areas. The impact of these projects is already being felt. The Iseyin-Ogbomoso road is making it easier for people to travel and do business, and the LAUTECH campus is bringing new opportunities for education and employment. But perhaps the biggest impact is the sense of hope and optimism that has been ignited by these projects. The people of Iseyin and Oyo State are now looking to the future with confidence and determination, ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Obasanjo, who maintained that the essence of democracy is about the wellbeing and welfare of the people, noted that Makinde “is doing extremely well” and that the people of the state have given their mandate to the “right person.”The former president commended the governor for restoring the glory of Fasola Farms, stating that though Oyo State is already number one in cassava production, it should complement that with investments in livestock production and other crops. headtopics.com

“Oyo State has arable land for agriculture, and the question for us was: how do we get the big players to come and site their agribusiness where we had land? The answer was to open up the zones through road projects.”

“As I mentioned earlier, this 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road has high economic significance, not just to the people of Oyo and Iseyin but to the entire State and region. The fact that it is a Federal Road highlights its importance, but as we will find out as we move on to inspect the former Fasola Livestock Farm, this road hosts one of our biggest assets in Oyo State.” headtopics.com

