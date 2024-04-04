Davido Relishes Being a Father of Twins

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has relished being a father of twins. The DMW boss described it as the 'best feeling ever.' Speaking in a recent interview with Billboard, Davido said people said it would be difficult for him and his wife to raise the twins, but it has turned out the opposite. He said the twins don't cry, and they are growing so fast. 'I remember when they came, everybody was calling like, ‘They have twins, blah, blah, blah. It's gonna be hard.

’ But, my twins are blessed. They don’t even cry. 'They're just calm and they're just growing so fast. It's just a blessing. Thank God for everything really,” he said. The also talked about his forthcoming album. He assured that the album would arrive this year. Davido went on to hint on another collaboration with Chris Brown which he said would appear on the American star's album scheduled to drop in two weeks tim

