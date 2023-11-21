Davido and Wife Chioma Make First Public Appearance Together Since Welcoming Twins

Nigerian music superstar Davido was joined by his wife, Chioma Adeleke, at his Away Festival performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This marks their first public appearance together since welcoming their twins in October 2023. Chioma, dressed in a stylish ensemble, was seen cheering on Davido as he took to the stage to perform his electrifying hits.

Fans erupted in cheers and excitement as they caught a glimpse of the couple together, capturing the moment on social media with numerous photos and videos. Davido, visibly delighted by Chioma’s presence, paused his performance to acknowledge her and express his love and appreciatio





