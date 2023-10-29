DataPro charts options for sub-national infrastructure devt

Developing countries such as Nigeria are in dire need of critical infrastructure development. The various options open to sovereign states and sub-nationals when it comes to raising the needed capital for infrastructure development was therefore the focal point of the 2023 International Rating Webinar hosted recently by DataPro Nigeria’s technology-driven credit rating agency.

During the panel discussion moderated by DataPro’s Chief Operating Officer, Prince Oladele Adeoye, financial experts, which include: Mr. Peter Onyango, Chief Investment Officer, African Development Bank, Mr. Adeniran Ajakaiye, Managing Director, Africa Plus Partners, Mr. Egie Akpata, Director and Co-owner UCML Capitals Limited.

The panellists also discussed various financing options available to subnational entities for infrastructure development. These options encompass borrowing from Banks, financial institutions, and raising debt instruments. However, they acknowledged that the viability of most subnationals limits the funding potential from this avenue. Other financing options discussed included Public-Private headtopics.com

The panellists emphasized that while Banks are a viable source of funding for infrastructure projects, they are often unable to finance the long-term projects required for comprehensive infrastructure development. Consequently, capital markets play a crucial role in adopting equity financing for long-term infrastructure projects.

The panellists stressed the importance of evaluating a project’s bankability, considering factors like the state’s financial viability, legal framework, political stability, security, economic situation, and alignment with the subnational’s core expertise. headtopics.com

The panellists underscored the prerequisites for evaluating funding opportunities for subnational entities and emphasized a gradual, step-by-step approach to building investor confidence.

