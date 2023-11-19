Danny Tee and Tega Win Hello Mr. Right Reality Show

After 13 weeks of showing to the viewers that they are truly in love, serving everyone with the right content and staying true to the rules of the game, a Beyelsa-born singer, Daniel Serimo known as Danny Tee and his River State partner, Dogbale Silver aka Tega have emerged the winner of Hello Mr. Right, the sensational dating reality show by Startimes Nigeria.

The winning couple walked away with N5 million cash and prizes from Tolaram Group, Sundail TV, StarTimes decoders and other mouthwatering gifts. The top six couples who made it to the finale are Diamond and Rivera, Goodnews and Happiness, Oladola and Sarafina, Danny Teez and Tega, Daniel and Olaide, and Shewu and Fait





