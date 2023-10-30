Dankwambo Hails Akpabio’s Election Into Parliamentary Union

Former governor of Gombe State and senator representing Gombe North has commended Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, over his election into the Global Executive Committee of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
In a congratulatory message, Dankwambo who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, said, “This prestigious accomplishment is a testament to your unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership.”
According to him, the Senate president’s election underscores his commitment to advancing the principles of democracy and parliamentary diplomacy on a global scale. “Your wisdom and vision will undoubtedly contribute to shaping policies that promote peace, equality, and sustainable development worldwide. headtopics.com
“Your success serves as an inspiration to us all and reaffirms your ability to transcend boundaries and foster cooperation among nations. Your steadfast determination, tireless work, and exceptional skills have not only earned you this remarkable position but also our admiration and respect.
“As you embark on this new journey, please know that your nation stands firmly behind you, supporting your endeavors to make the world a better place. Once again, congratulations on this historic achievement, and may your leadership continue to shine brightly on the global stage,” he said. headtopics.com