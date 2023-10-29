Dammy Krane releases diss track for Davido over unpaid debt

The Nation reported that Dammy Krane has been on Davido’s neck over alleged unpaid royalties for a song collaboration.

Dammy Krane, who claims that the singer owed him, had appealed to the billionaire musician to pay him his debt for his daughter’s sake.Replying to him, Davido recounted how he housed and fed him in Atlanta when he was homeless and how he recorded three verses in his song without collecting a dime.

Hitting back, Dammy explained why he was housed by Davido, which was due to his Sony Music deal which the singer wanted to benefit from.Now taking to his Twitter page, he revealed that he is set to release a diss track for the singer titled, ‘Owe Owe One’.Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. headtopics.com

'Owe B Owe', Dammy Krane to release diss track for Davido

