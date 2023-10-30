Dad chose new wife over me

According to him, he was cared for by his grandmother and even when his dad came into his life at some point, he “chose” his new wife and family over him.Taymesan said: “My dad and mum were teenage lovers. They had me early. So, my granny had to raise me.“My dad tried at some point. But the only time that he chose me, somebody got in the way. His new wife.

“I felt rejection on the highest level. I felt that my dad chose his wife over me and has chosen her till today. And his new family.” He said initially he was striving to be successful to prove those who rejected him wrong but after hitting stardom, he realised that “so much damage has been done. So, I started asking God to heal me”.

