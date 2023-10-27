Cyber stakeholders seek unified identify system against fraud

Cyber space stakeholders are calling for the integration of multiple Nigerian identity system into a unified system to easily detect and track perpetrators of cybercrime.(EFCC), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others joined their counterparts globally to mark the 2023 Cybersecurity Awareness Month marked.

They explained that the “Nigerian Identity” plan would allows the international passport, phone number, Bank Verification Number belonging to one individual to grafted in a composite interconnected file to easily detect and track perpetrators of cybercrime.

Speaking at the Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN) Cybersecurity Roundtable with the theme: Re-Thinking Corporate Governance Rules on Money Transfers held in Lagos, ISSAN President, David Isiavwe, stated the need for industry operators, law enforcement agencies and financial sector regulators to ensure they are steps ahead of the activities of cybercriminals. headtopics.com

According to him, “the cybersecurity space is constantly evolving. As the cybercriminals do not sleep or relent, operators and regulators have a duty to not also sleep. Indeed, the protection of the cyberspace is the responsibility of all stakeholders…”“The increasing deployment of technology to optimize and ease financial transactions has not only revolutionized the payment space, but it has also broadened the attack surface for cybercrime.

Thus, it has only become necessary that guidelines and principles that provide safety to these systems are continuously adopted locally and internationally as cyber-attacks are no more a matter of “if” but “when” they will occur.” He stated. headtopics.com

The stakeholders also agreed that there was also the urgent need to create effective blacklists of criminals in the financial sector so that when they have committed any infraction anywhere within the industry, they should be blacklisted industry wide.

