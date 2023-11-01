Cut down cost of governance extravagant lifestyle, CISLAC tells FG

He said: “Despite the nation’s vulnerable financial situation, the Federal Government has continued its inclination towards extravagance, opulence, and a lack of efficiency in its second 2023 Supplementary budget.

“Supplementary budgets are meant to take care of expenditure that was not factored in during budget-making.

“It is worthy to note that this had already been covered in the 2023 budget, according to INEC Chairman during the Quarterly Civil Society Consultative meeting on 25th October 2023. “The exchange rate has plummeted to an all-time low due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to allow the currency to depreciate. Although both of these measures are expected to have long-term economic benefits as explained, they have exacerbated the ongoing cost of living challenges in Nigeria, especially its well over 133 million multidimensionally poor citizens.

“It is insensitive and irresponsible to earmark N6.9 billion for the procurement of vehicles for the State House and N1.5 billion allocated for new cars for the unconstitutional Office of the First Lady, among other frivolous items.

“Moving forward, the general public, through civil society engagement and increased transparency in public administration, should actively seek information and provide input at all four stages of the budget process, which include preparation, authorization, execution, and accountability.

