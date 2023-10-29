Customs officers kick against plan to halt implementation of new promotion scheme

(NCS) have kicked against plans to halt the implementation of the recently-approved Competency Based Accelerated Career Progression Plan (CBACPP) in the promotion of staff of the organisation.

The government through the NCS board had recently approved the implementation of the CBACPP for officers of the service, explaining that the plan was a ‘proactive strategy’ designed to ensure the customs is well staffed in the future.

However, it was gathered that those who are opposed to the programme were doing so because they are afraid that when the new system becomes operational, a number of them who do not have the requisite educational qualifications will be side-lined. headtopics.com

This implies that by 2028 all the officers who joined the service prior to the 2009 recruitment would retire on account of their length of service. Realising the imminent problem, the immediate past leadership of the service designed a career accelerated programme to allow officers with certain educational and professional qualifications to step up and earn expedited career progression, one source said.

However, there were suggestions that some senior officers from a certain part of the country would be short-changed by the approved career accelerated programme.“This is considering that many of the officers from that region don’t have the requisite additional educational and professional qualifications,” a source stated.According to the proponents of the new policy, sweeping the programme under the carpet or not implementing it would pose danger to the continuous existence of the service. headtopics.com

“Conscious of the challenge this could pose for the service in the nearest future, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) through the board recently approved the implementation of proper placement for officers recruited into the service at the superintendent cadre between 2009 to 2015.

