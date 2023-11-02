Customs beat BluecheLomado 6-1, qualifies for Maritime Cup quarterfinals

In an entertaining encounter on Tuesday night, the Nigerian Customs team defeated BluecheLomado 6-1 to confirm its passage to the last eight of the competition. “The NCS team continued to exhibit prowess with Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, Bamidele Omodara, netting a goal in the 48th minute. The momentum didn’t stop there, as Assistant Superintendent of Customs II, Munkiala Abubakar and SC Buhari Sani, contributed goals in the 56th and 68th minutes, respectively.”

The Customs team will meet Trucks Transit Park (TTP) today at the NPA sports ground in continuation of the preliminary round of the competition. • Peseiro not listed among best coaches Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, and Belgium-based hotshot, Gift Orban, are in the running to win prizes at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. But Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, is not among coaches nominated for the awards. CAF, yesterday, announced the nominees…

After dispatching Ethiopia 5-1 on goals aggregate, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will tackle old rivals, Super Falcons , in the next round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying series, before a final playoff against either South Africa or Tanzania. The Falcons have failed to qualify for the Olympics for the past 15 years. On…

Plans for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to play two games in China this month have been called off, the club announced on Wednesday. Inter Miami said the tour's promoter had informed the club of the cancellation, adding it was "due to unforeseen circumstances in China", according to an online statement. The tour organiser confirmed the…

