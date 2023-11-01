CSO to Uzodinma: Don't allow anything happen to NLC president in Imo

In October, the NLC said it would ground activities in Imo from November 1 to protest the alleged violation of the rights and privileges of workers.In a statement on Wednesday, Olawale Okunniyi, spokesperson of the organisation, said workers would resist any attempt to arrest the NLC leader.
“It will therefore be in the interest of the governor of Imo state that nothing happens to Ajaero in his custody,” Okunniyi said.Advertisement “We wish to call on leading opposition leaders in the country such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso among others to immediately rise up and unite to rally opposition forces in Nigeria to resist heightening impunity and recklessness in the governance of Nigeria, especially in defence of the future of the country’s democracy as done in other advanced democracies around the world,” he said.
“We wish to reaffirm that unless political opposition becomes formidable, engaging and active in any country, popular governance will shrink and die.” Okunniyi said the comments by Musa Dattijo Mohammad, a retired supreme court justice, on the rot in the judiciary is “worrisome”.Henry Okoye, spokesperson of the Imo police command, said Ajaero was rescued from a mob attack after he had a heated argument with some individuals who resisted the picketing of the airport in the state.
