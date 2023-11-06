CSJGG Calls for Review of Appeal Court Judgement

The Coalition for Social Justice and Good Governance (CSJGG) has called for the review of the appeal court judgement sacking a member of the Labour Party as senator representing Abia central. The appellant court declared a member of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the election. CSJGG claims that the judgement is dangerous and troubling.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Labour Party backs NLC, TUC on calls for immediate removal of Imo CPThe Labour Party has thrown its weight behind calls by the Nigeria Labour Congress to redeploy the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Stephen Olarewaju.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THECABLENG: Labour Party calls for removal of police commissioner over assault on NLC presidentThe Labour Party (LP) has called for the removal of the commissioner of police in Imo state over an assault on Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The LP condemned the attack on Ajaero and criticized the government's response. They also mentioned their previous petition against the commissioner of police in Imo state.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Labour Party’s candidate in Abia Central, declares PDP’s Akobundu winnerThe Court of Appeal has declared a former National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia State.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Labour Party’s Nwokeocha, Declares PDP’s Akobundu Abia SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Food union calls for more collaboration with NB managementThe Nation Newspaper Food union calls for more collaboration with NB management

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Hermes calls out bank over public embarrassmentThe Nation Newspaper Hermes calls out bank over public embarrassment

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »