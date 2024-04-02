Cross River State Education Commissioner Vows to Resign if Found Guilty of Extortion

Commissioner for Education in Cross River State, Stephen Odey has vowed to resign from his office any day he is found to have demanded or collected money from any school principal in the state. He has also vowed to sack principals found indulging in extortion of innocent students and pupils. Odey said these when he reeled out achievements of his ministry under Gov Bassey Otu. 'Any day you hear that I have asked any school teachers or principals for money, I will not wait to be removed.

I will resign immediately. 'There are reports suggesting extortions by school authorities. These, I cannot tolerate. I won't condone any principals extorting students. 'I have tried to stop extortion in schools in this state since my appointment. I have disciplined many principals and teachers found culpable. 'We have embarked on wide-ranging reforms in the education sector, where measures are applied on deserving and undeserving teachers appropriatel

