Cross River monarchs insist on reinstatement of suspended colleague

The non-reinstatement of the suspended Etung paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty, Ntue-Atue, Dr Emmanuel Oru Ojong by the state government as ordered by the Calabar high Court has angered other traditional rulers of Mbume Blocs of clans in Etung LGA of Cross River State.

They maintained that it was sacrilegious for a paramount ruler to be changed when he is still alive. Parts of the statement read: “In accordance with judgment of high court of Cross River State, suit No.HC/96/2022, dated March 23,2023, we appeal to Governor Bassey Otu, whom we know is a listening governor to expedite action in the reinstatement of the monarch whom a Calabar High Court reinstated during the administration of Prof Ben Ayade.

