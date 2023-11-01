Cross River monarchs insist on reinstatement of suspended colleague

They maintained that it was sacrilegious for a paramount ruler to be changed when he is still alive. Parts of the statement read: “In accordance with judgment of high court of Cross River State, suit No.HC/96/2022, dated March 23,2023, we appeal to Governor Bassey Otu, whom we know is a listening governor to expedite action in the reinstatement of the monarch whom a Calabar High Court reinstated during the administration of Prof Ben Ayade.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.