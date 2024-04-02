Cross River Education Commissioner Calls for 20,000 Teachers to Address Staff Shortage

The Commissioner for Education in Cross River, Sen. Stephen Odey, says a minimum of 20,000 teachers is required to address the shortage of teaching staff in public schools across the state. The Commissioner, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Calabar on Tuesday, said that the Sen. Bassey Otu led administration had embarked on massive employment of teachers to bridge the gap.

The commissioner further noted that there were several ongoing reforms to revamp the education sector in the stat

