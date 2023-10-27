Cross River Acquires 100,000 Hectares For Cassava Production

The state government said with increased cultivation of cassava crops, the state can take pride in place in food production and rank as the largest producer of cassava in Nigeria.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu stated this yesterday in Calabar at the flag-off of the cassava value chain implementation programme. Represented by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh, the governor said 90 percent of the state population is involved in cassava cultivation and processing making it the major staple food in the state.Otu said, “No state in Nigeria can compare with Cross River in cassava production and our economy is dead without cassava because it is the highest agricultural revenue earner for our people.

In his remarks, the commissioner for agriculture and irrigation, Dr Johnson Ebokpo, said virtually every household in the state survives by taking one form of cassava meal in a day.Ebokpo said the Cassava Draft Policy is a vital instrument which will get the backing of the Cross River State House of Assembly to ensure that investors and partners benefit from investments in the cassava value chain. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Ayade: West African countries will benefit from Cross River's teachers instituteNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Three arraigned over witchcraft allegations, killing of five in Cross RiverThe police in Cross River State have docked three suspects before a State High Court sitting in Calabar, for killing five people in Ndon Nwong Community of Odukpani Local Council of the state on witchcraft allegations. Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Illegal parking: Lagos impounds over 100 vehicles on bridgesOperatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have impounded over 100 vehicles, including private and commercial vehicles, over illegal parking on top bridges across the state. Read more ⮕

LASTMA impounds over 100 vehicles for illegal parking on bridgesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes eliminate over 100 terrorists in Niger, ZamfaraThe DHQ also said other operations conducted in the last one week by troops in various theatres, killed 73 terrorists and led to the... Read more ⮕