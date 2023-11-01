Crisis in Ondo community over illegal imposition of monarch

The residents, who protested in Akure, the state capital, said the ‘settlers’ were allowed to settle in locations round Aremu community, the seat of power of Ojo town. Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Baba Eto of Uro, Ojo -Ajowa, Chief Jacob Adegoke, accused the settlers of peddling lies to justify their claims for joint ownership of Ojo royal stool.

He alleged that the file containing authentic historical records of Ojo chieftaincy had been removed from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He said a chieftaincy declaration made in 1957 approved Awarinajo, Awarin Oji and Awarin Olofa as the recognised three ruling houses in the community.

Adegoke said a daughter of the late Oba Timothy Adewale was picked as the regent of the town in line with traditional practices, but that the settlers moved to present a male as regent of the town.According to him, “why should people and the Ministry of Local Government rely on sentiments when facts and evidence are available? We are relying on facts and evidence and not sentiments.

“When the last Olojo of Ojo departed to the great beyond, the three ruling houses met and selected his daughter as regent in line with our age long custom and tradition. “The asylum seekers on our land are presenting a male regent outside the ruling houses and a certain people in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs are supporting this illegal move against our custom and tradition”.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Ondo commissioner to steer DAWNThe Nation Newspaper Ondo commissioner to steer DAWN

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Over 2,000 PDP members defect to APC in OndoThe Nation Newspaper Over 2,000 PDP members defect to APC in Ondo

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: We won’t back down on impeachment process against Aiyedatiwa, Ondo Speaker vowsThe Nation Newspaper We won't back down on impeachment process against Aiyedatiwa, Ondo Speaker vows

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Ondo Assembly workers begin indefinite strikeThe Nation Newspaper Ondo Assembly workers begin indefinite strike

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Crisis: Compromised police officers tried to kill me, says FubaraThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Crisis: Compromised police officers tried to kill me, says Fubara

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution WikeThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution Wike

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕