Create Aba state, release Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze makes five demands from Tinubu

Massive Developmental Projects: Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands the implementation of transformative projects, such as the construction of a Deep Sea Port in Azumiri Blue River in Ukwa East LGA, Abia State, and the establishment of standard gauge railway lines connecting strategic locations within the Southeast. These initiatives will foster economic growth and alleviate the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

