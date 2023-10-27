Crack at S-Court as retiring justice alleges abuse of power by CJN

…says refusal to fill vacant slot of South East on apex court bench deliberateABUJA–There appears to be a crack at the Supreme Court, barely 24 hours after it validated the election of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
He used the opportunity of a valedictory session that was organised in his honour by the Supreme Court, to address what he observed as rots in the judiciary that have continued to affect the justice delivery system in the country.
He maintained that the judiciary, as presently structured, gave so much power to the CJN who he said usually take decisions without consulting other justices. “The CJN has power to appoint 80 percent of members of the council and 60 percent of members of FJSC. The same applies to NJI and LPPC. headtopics.com
He further stressed that with his retirement, the North Central zone which he represented, would no longer have a Justice on the Supreme Court bench. “As it stands, only four geo-political regions- the South-West, South-South, North-West and North-East are represented in the Supreme Court.
“It is evident that the decision not to fill the vacancies in the court is deliberate. It is all about the absolute powers vested in the office of the CJN and the responsible exercise of same,” the retiring jurist added. headtopics.com
“It is therefore dangerous for democracy and equity for two entire regions to be left out in the decisions that will affect the generality of Nigerians. “It may interest one to know that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court earns more than the Justices. While she earns N1.2m per month, justices take home N751, 000 in a month.