Crack at S-Court as retiring justice alleges abuse of power by CJN

…says refusal to fill vacant slot of South East on apex court bench deliberateABUJA–There appears to be a crack at the Supreme Court, barely 24 hours after it validated the election of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He used the opportunity of a valedictory session that was organised in his honour by the Supreme Court, to address what he observed as rots in the judiciary that have continued to affect the justice delivery system in the country.

He maintained that the judiciary, as presently structured, gave so much power to the CJN who he said usually take decisions without consulting other justices. “The CJN has power to appoint 80 percent of members of the council and 60 percent of members of FJSC. The same applies to NJI and LPPC. headtopics.com

He further stressed that with his retirement, the North Central zone which he represented, would no longer have a Justice on the Supreme Court bench. “As it stands, only four geo-political regions- the South-West, South-South, North-West and North-East are represented in the Supreme Court.

“It is evident that the decision not to fill the vacancies in the court is deliberate. It is all about the absolute powers vested in the office of the CJN and the responsible exercise of same,” the retiring jurist added. headtopics.com

“It is therefore dangerous for democracy and equity for two entire regions to be left out in the decisions that will affect the generality of Nigerians. “It may interest one to know that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court earns more than the Justices. While she earns N1.2m per month, justices take home N751, 000 in a month.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

25% Votes: Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCTThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Feb 25 Poll: PDP Faults Supreme Court Judgement, Says Apex Court Failed NigeriansThe opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Foreign deposition can’t be used in Nigeria without authentication, says Supreme CourtThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Foreign deposition can’t be used in Nigeria without authentication, says Supreme Court Read more ⮕