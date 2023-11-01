COVID-19: Nigeria has met 70% vaccination target

”The 70 per cent coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in all countries is a global imperative. In Nigeria, 70 per cent of eligible persons are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” he said. “With an unwavering commitment to public health, Nigeria’s vaccination campaign has surpassed expectations, demonstrating the nation’s determination to control the spread of the virus and protect its population from the devastating impacts of COVID-19,” he said.
“Herd immunity, also known as population immunity, occurs when a large proportion of a community becomes immune to a disease, either through vaccination or previous infection. “This not only protects those who are vaccinated but also provides indirect protection to those who are unable to receive the vaccine due to medical conditions or other factors,” he explained.
“It also helps to alleviate the burden on healthcare systems and allows for a gradual return to normalcy, including reopening businesses, schools, and other public spaces. “The virus can still circulate among unvaccinated individuals, and new variants may emerge, requiring ongoing monitoring and potential updates to vaccination strategies,” he said.
Speaking on strategies being used by the country, he explained that several strategies, including SCALES 3.0 (SCALES is an acronym for Service delivery, Communication, Accountability, Logistics, Electronic management of immunization data, and supportive supervision), and integration of COVID-19 into routine immunization, have been employed to deliver the vaccine to target populations.
