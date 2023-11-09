Court warns lawyers in trial of ex-JAMB registrar

The Federal High Court in Abuja has warned lawyers involved in the trial of former JAMB registrar Dibu Ojerinde that a consequential order will be made if the trial gets stalled at the next sitting. The warning came after a plea for an adjournment by a new lawyer in the case, who stated that they were not ready to proceed with the trial as they had not received some necessary evidence. The prosecuting counsel assured that the requested documents would be provided.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Senate orders probe of JAMB over alleged admission racketeeringThe Senate has mandated its Committees on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Tertiary Education and Tedfund, to investigate alleged admission racketeering and other unwholesome practices by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Admission racketeering: Senate summons education minister, JAMB registrar, UNN VCThe Senate has summoned the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and the Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, over alleged admissions racketeering.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Senate To Investigate JAMB, UNN Over Admission DenialBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Admission Scandal: Senate Invites Education Minister, JAMB Registrar, UNN VCThe Senate has summoned the minister of education, Tahir Mamman; the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede and

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: JAMB welcomes Senate probe of alleged admission racketeeringThe Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has welcomed the decision of the Senate to probe alleged admission racketeering in universities, noting that the exam body will be vindicated of all allegations. Recall that the Senate had on Wednesday agreed to investigate allegations of admission racketeering in the nation's universities.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Court grants Emefiele bail, upholds ‘end to detention without trial’The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »