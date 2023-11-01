Court sentences Akwa Ibom man to death for kidnapping 4-year-old boy

The particulars of the case show that the kidnapped boy was sleeping in his mother’s shop at Iko Eket in Eket LGA, where the convict who came with a motorcyclist, now at large, tricked his 11-year-old sister into leaving the shop to search for change for iced fish of N100.

The incident occurred on 5th June 2014, and as the then village head-elect of Iko Eket, summoned the entire villagers for a parade, the sister of the missing boy was able to identify the kidnapper among the crowd.

The trial judge discharged and acquitted the second accused, Emmanuel Dickson Assam for lack of evidence and found the first accused, Pius Udo Ben guilty of kidnapping and sentenced him to death by hanging.

” Whatever happens, it is expected that justice must be done. I have listened to the allocutus of the first defendant and considered the passionate plea for mercy by the defense counsel.

