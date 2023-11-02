Court restrains Rivers Assembly, CJ from impeaching gov

The order was sequel to a suit by the governor seeking an interim order stopping the Assembly from going on with the impeachment process on him. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Emeka Nwonyi, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), explained that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, following credible intelligence, deployed armed police operatives he reportedly supervised to intercept the ‘hoodlums’ causing mayhem and protect lives and properties within the complex and environs.
“However, some minutes later, another aggressive group of persons approached the entrance of the complex and advanced towards the premises. The police, therefore, engaged them in a like manner but observed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was in their midst.
Similarly, the police confirmed that a group of youths reportedly led by the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo. The court also granted bail to the State Legal Adviser of NYCN, Chigozie Emem, on self-recognition as a lawyer.
United States President, Joe Biden, has terminated the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade preference programme benefits for four African countries, beginning from January 1, 2024. He, however, gave conditions for their possible reinstatement. In a statement yesterday by Amb. Katherine Tai, the American leader, decided to restore Mauritania. Tai, who is Principal Trade…
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕