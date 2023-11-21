Court of Appeal Dismisses Appeal Against Benue State Governor's Election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed an appeal challenging the election of Hyacinth Alia as the Governor of Benue State. The court resolved all three issues against the appellant and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The allegations of nonqualifications made by the appellant against the Deputy Governor were also dismissed.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PEPC Appeal: We’re optimistic our appeal will succeed at Supreme CourtA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Appeal Court queries Oyo govt’s appeal against ex-council officials’ N3.4bn judgementThe Supreme Court had ordered the Oyo State Government to pay the ex-council officials their outstanding emoluments which accrued...

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Bayelsa 2023: Appeal Court reserves judgement on Sylva’s appeal against disqualificationThe Court of Appeal reserved judgement on the appeals challenging Timipre Sylva's disqualification as APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, after counsel for the parties made their final submissions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

JUST IN: Appeal Court Fixes Date to Hear Kano Governorship Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

Gov Eno asks Appeal Court to dismiss Akpan’s appealGOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos to dismiss the appeal brought before it by Senator Bassey Albert Akpan the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party YPP, in the 2023 election.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

JUST IN: Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat Storms Court for Lagos Guber Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »