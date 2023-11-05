Court of Appeal Declares Austin Akobundu Winner of Abia Central Senatorial District Election

The Court of Appeal has declared Austin Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the rightful winner of the Abia Central Senatorial District election. Akobundu defeated the Senate Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party, who was earlier declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Nwokocha got 92,116 votes while Akobundu came second with 41,477 votes.

Akobundu is a former Minister of State for Defence and a former National Organizing Secretary of the PDP. Dissatisfied, Akobundu filed a petition before the election petition tribunal to upturn Nwokocha’s election. His appeal was rejected by the tribunal in September. He appealed the decision, and on Saturday, he was declared the winner of the Abia central senatorial district election

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Labour Party’s candidate in Abia Central, declares PDP’s Akobundu winnerThe Court of Appeal has declared a former National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia State.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Labour Party’s Nwokeocha, Declares PDP’s Akobundu Abia SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

THECABLENG: A'court sacks senate minority whip, declares PDP's Akobundu as Abia central senatorNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Appeal Court Fixes Date to Hear Kano Governorship Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

THECABLENG: PDP's Augustine Akobundu declared winner of national assembly electionThe appeal court has declared Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 national assembly election, overturning the previous result. Akobundu filed a petition to challenge the initial outcome, and after an appeal, he was declared the winner.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Appeal Court declares Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa election inconclusiveThe Nation Newspaper Appeal Court declares Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa election inconclusive

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »