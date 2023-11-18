Court of Appeal Affirms APC Candidate as Winner of Governorship Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment, which declared the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna , as winner of the election. The tribunal, led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay, had nullified the election of Governor Abba Yusuf by declaring 165, 663 of his votes invalid. The tribunal held that the ballot papers were not signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ).

Yusuf’s votes were subsequently reduced to 853,939 while Gawuna’s 890,705 votes were not affected. Displeased with the judgment, the governor filed an appeal at the appellate court. The APC , INEC and the NNPP also entered cross-appeals before the court, asking the appellate court to set aside the judgment





