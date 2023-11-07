Court nullifies PDP's participation in Plateau South senatorial election

The Court of Appeal has nullified the participation of the PDP and its candidate in the Plateau South senatorial election due to refusal to obey a court order. The votes cast for PDP were declared unlawful and wasted, and Simon Bako Lalong of the APC was declared the Senator for the district.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Appeal Court affirms Lalong as senator for Plateau SouthA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Victory of Tinubu’s Minister in Plateau South Senatorial ElectionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Appeal Court Declares Lalong As Plateau South SenatorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: JUST IN: Appeal Court declares Lalong winner of Plateau South senatorial electionThe Election Petition Tribunal had agreed with Mr Lalong that the PDP, having no structure could not have presented candidates for the election and held that the votes scored by Mr Bali during the election were wasted.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Appeal Court affirms Lalong as senator for Plateau SouthThe Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday nullified the participation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Senatorial candidate in the February 25 National Assembly Election, Napoleon Binkap Bali, for Plateau South Senatorial District of Plateau State, on the ground of refusal to carry out lawful order of Court.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: JUST IN: Court declares Lalong Plateau South SenatorThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Court declares Lalong Plateau South Senator

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »