Court Nullifies IPOB Proscription, Awards N8bn Damages

People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation by the federal government and the South East governors.
The ruling followed a suit brought before the court by the IPOB legal team led by Aloy Ejimakor, challenging the 2017 proscription of IPOB as a terror organisation. Justice Onovo, who delivered judgment in the suit marked E/20/2023, declared that “the practical application of the Terrorism Prevention Act and the executive or administrative action of the respondents (Southeast Governors Forum and the federal government) which directly led to the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group”, was unconstitutional.
Reacting to the judgement, Ejimakor said the court held that “IPOB being comprised of citizens of Nigeria of the Igbo and other Eastern Nigerian ethnic groups, professing the political opinion of self-determination and the consequent arrest, detention and prosecution of the applicant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) as a member/leader of the said IPOB is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement on the applicant’s fundamental right not to be subjected to any disabilities or restrictions... headtopics.com
“In a well-considered judgment that lasted for over three hours, the High Court (coram Justice A.O. Onovo) granted the following Reliefs: ‘that self-determination is not a crime and thus cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute the applicant, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Ordered the respondents to, jointly or severally, pay the sum of N8 billion to the applicant (Kanu), being monetary damages claimed by the applicant against the respondents jointly and severally for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages suffered by the applicant as a result of the infringements of his fundamental rights by the respondents. headtopics.com