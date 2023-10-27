Court Nullifies IPOB Proscription, Awards N8bn Damages

People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation by the federal government and the South East governors.

The ruling followed a suit brought before the court by the IPOB legal team led by Aloy Ejimakor, challenging the 2017 proscription of IPOB as a terror organisation. Justice Onovo, who delivered judgment in the suit marked E/20/2023, declared that “the practical application of the Terrorism Prevention Act and the executive or administrative action of the respondents (Southeast Governors Forum and the federal government) which directly led to the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group”, was unconstitutional.

Reacting to the judgement, Ejimakor said the court held that “IPOB being comprised of citizens of Nigeria of the Igbo and other Eastern Nigerian ethnic groups, professing the political opinion of self-determination and the consequent arrest, detention and prosecution of the applicant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) as a member/leader of the said IPOB is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement on the applicant’s fundamental right not to be subjected to any disabilities or restrictions... headtopics.com

“In a well-considered judgment that lasted for over three hours, the High Court (coram Justice A.O. Onovo) granted the following Reliefs: ‘that self-determination is not a crime and thus cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute the applicant, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ordered the respondents to, jointly or severally, pay the sum of N8 billion to the applicant (Kanu), being monetary damages claimed by the applicant against the respondents jointly and severally for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages suffered by the applicant as a result of the infringements of his fundamental rights by the respondents. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Court nullifies Nigerian government’s proscription of IPOBThe court declared that self-determination was not a crime, and therefore, cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu. Read more ⮕

Court Declares Proscription Of IPOB UnconstitutionalA High Court sitting in Enugu presided over by Justice A. O. Onovo, has declared as unconstitutional the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People Read more ⮕

BREAKING: High Court declares IPOB proscription Illegal, Orders FG, SE Governors to Apologise to KanuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Breaking: Proscription, designation of IPOB as terror organisation, unconstitutionalA High Court sitting in Enugu, Thursday, declared as unconstitutional, the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization by the Federal Government and the South East Governors. Read more ⮕

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕