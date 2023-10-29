Court: INEC destroys 2.4m ballots in Imo, awaits Bayelsa verdict

We’ll deliver en bloc for Ododo – Ebira indigenes promise •Uzodimma promises to hand over to Owerri zone in 2O27The polls will hold on November 11 in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

It could not be immediately ascertained if the apex court will deliver its judgment on or before November 11. “For instance, INEC had to destroy about 2.4 million ballot papers in order to abide by a court judgment which directed it to include the PRP governorship candidate in Imo State.

“Concerning Bayelsa State, INEC is waiting for the verdict of the Court of Appeal on APC candidate, Timipre Sylva, to wrap up its final preparations. “Most of the cases involving INEC arise from pre-election matters of parties, including eligibility of candidates and the conduct of party primaries.Last week, while defending the credibility of the 2023 elections, INEC, in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, indicted parties and their members for resorting to litigations. headtopics.com

“Under the law, INEC has no power to screen candidates. Similarly, only the courts can disqualify candidates. Various speakers at the rally described as the most attended in the history of the state, stressed that the massive turnout was an indication of pending resounding victory for the ruling party.

“We are here to pursue a Kogi agenda and not an ethnic agenda. The incoming administration will build on the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello in massively providing infrastructure and empowerment for the people.”Audu said the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is interested in the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant. headtopics.com

