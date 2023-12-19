Court grants injunction against financial institutions in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Nyanya, Abuja, has granted a Mareva injunction restraining eight financial institutions from transferring or dealing with any money standing to the credit of Brentex Petroleum Limited and China Petroleum Pipeline Co. Limited. The order was made upon hearing of a motion exparte on December 13, 2023.





