Court Freezes Kano State Government Bank Accounts

Government activities in Kano have been affected by a court order that froze at least 24 bank accounts of the state government. The court order was a fallout of the N30 billion fine imposed by the Federal High Court, Abuja against the state government for the demolition of the properties of businesses and individuals in the state.

In the last few days, lower cadre officials were seen in clusters at the Audu Bako Secretariat (State Government Secretariat) discussing the skeletal services being rendered. Many top officials including the Governor, Abba Yusuf, the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Bichi, were absent from their office for undisclosed reasons. Last Friday, this reporter overheard a civil servant who visited the office of the Head of Service to follow up on his promotion tell his colleagues that he was asked to return when governance returned to normal





