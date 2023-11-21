Court Fixes Date for Hearing of Certificate Forgery Case Involving President Tinubu's Minister

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 11, 2023, for the hearing of a certificate forgery case involving one of President Tinubu’s ministers, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The suit seeks the disqualification of Tunji-Ojo as interior minister on allegation of forgery of his National Youth Service Corps certificate. Justice Emeka Nwite granted the leave to hear the case in a suit filed by an applicant, Oladotun Hassan.
The suit is marked FHC/ABJ/C5/1155/2023 and has Mr Hassan as the applicant, the minister as the first respondent, President Tinubu as the second respondent and four others. The third to sixth respondents are the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice; the senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Senate, federal republic of Nigeria and the NYSC, respectively. Recall that Mr Tunji-Ojo was embroiled in a scandal over his NYSC certificate, which he submitted for screening to the Senate
