Court Fixes Date for Hearing of Certificate Forgery Case Involving President Tinubu's Minister

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 11, 2023, for the hearing of a certificate forgery case involving one of President Tinubu’s ministers, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The suit seeks the disqualification of Tunji-Ojo as interior minister on allegation of forgery of his National Youth Service Corps certificate. Justice Emeka Nwite granted the leave to hear the case in a suit filed by an applicant, Oladotun Hassan.

The suit is marked FHC/ABJ/C5/1155/2023 and has Mr Hassan as the applicant, the minister as the first respondent, President Tinubu as the second respondent and four others. The third to sixth respondents are the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice; the senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Senate, federal republic of Nigeria and the NYSC, respectively. Recall that Mr Tunji-Ojo was embroiled in a scandal over his NYSC certificate, which he submitted for screening to the Senate





NigeriaNewsdesk » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: Court restrains NYSC from further denying certificate issued Enugu Gov. MbahThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Court restrains NYSC from further denying certificate issued Enugu Gov. Mbah

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

BREAKING: Alleged discharge certificate forgery: Enugu Gov, Mbah floors NYSC in courtA Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed the allegations of forgery of a discharge certificate brought against the Enugu State Governor, Barrister Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

JUST IN: Court Confirms Authenticity Of Gov Mba’s NYSC CertificateBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »

Just in: Court fines NYSC N5M for tagging Gov. Mba’s certificate fakeA Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, awarded N5 million in damages against the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for alleging that the corps’ discharged certificate held by Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State was fake.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Court affirms authenticity of Mbah's NYSC certificateNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »

Court fines NYSC N5m for tagging Gov. Mbah’s certificate as fakeThe Nation Newspaper Court fines NYSC N5m for tagging Gov. Mbah’s certificate as fake

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »