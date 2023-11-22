Court fixes date for hearing in suit challenging EFCC Chairman's appointment

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Feb. 22, 2024, for hearing in the suit challenging the appointment of Mr Ola Olukoyede, as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Obiora Egwuatu stated this on Wednesday after the parties agreed that the date was convenient for all.

When the matter was called, the plaintiff, Mr Victor Opatola, a lawyer who chose to represent himself, told the court that he had received the preliminary objections to the suit from the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation. Opatola, however, said that he had yet to receive any process from the National Assembly (NASS) and the EFCC chairma





