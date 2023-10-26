Court dismisses suit by Exxon Mobil against NMDPRA, affirms Authority’s power to regulate operations of IOCs

In a court report obtained in Abuja yesterday, Mobil had approached the court to challenge the competence of NMDPRA to regulate certain aspects of its operations like butane lifting which it maintained were integrated to its Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) and thus within the exclusive regulatory purview of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

In response, NMDPRA through its lawyers Ama Atuwewe (SAN) and Dr. Emeka Akabogu argued that NMDPRA was empowered under the PIA to regulate all midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria and that the particular operations in question were outside of what the law envisaged as ‘integrated petroleum operations’. After the hearing of the case, the court reserved its judgment for 25th October 2023.

This ruling holds considerable significance for the petroleum industry in Nigeria as it affirms the regulatory mandate of the NMDPRA as set out in the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 over all midstream and downstream operations including those of international oil companies involved in such activities.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has called for active involvement of capital market stakeholder in bridging Nigeria’s $3 trillion infrastructure deficit.The free fall of the Naira continued yesterday as it fell to N1, 290 to $1 in Abuja and other markets.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured manufacturers of his administration's resolve to improve the state's business environment, providing the needed support that would make them thrive.

