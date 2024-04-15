Court dismisses former minister's application to invite 'amici curiae'

A federal capital territory high court has dismissed an application from Olu Agunloye, a former minister of power and steel, seeking to invite “amici curiae” to intervene in the criminal charge filed against him.

The anti-graft agency said it traced some suspicious payments by Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd to Agunloye’s bank accounts. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had also challenged Agunloye to tell Nigerians where he derived the authority to award a $6 billion contract to Sunrise for the Mambilla hydropower project in 2003.Among other things, the former minister said it is the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission that has the power to prosecute him over the allegations contained in the charge.

An amicus curiae is an individual who is not a party to a litigation, but volunteers or is invited to advise on a pending matter.of Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of the federation ; Yakubu Maikyau, president of the Nigerian Bar Association ; Joseph Daudu, former NBA president; and Kanu Agabi, former minister of justice.Ruling on the application on Monday, Jude Onwuegbuzie, the presiding judge, dismissed the request.

He said an amicus “is not supposed to be invited by parties in the suit” but that it is the responsibility of the court to do so if it so desires.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

