Court declares appointment of FCC Chairman and Secretary unlawful

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the appointment of the Chairman and Secretary of the Federal Character Commission by former President Muhammadu Buhari was unlawful. The court stated that the former president did not comply with the provisions of the laws in their appointment.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court Orders PDP To Replace Sen Anyanwu As National SecretaryAn Enugu State High Court sitting in Enugu has granted an order in a motion on notice filed by Nwabueze Ugwu seeking to declare the office of the National

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Court orders PDP to replace Anyanwu as National SecretaryThe Nation Newspaper Court orders PDP to replace Anyanwu as National Secretary

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Court To PDP: Replace Anyanwu With Udeh-Okoye As National SecretaryAnyanwu is the PDP governorship candidate for the November 11 election in Imo State.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Court orders PDP to replace Anyanwu as National SecretaryA High Court sitting in Enugu State has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary. Anyanwu is the PDP governorship candidate for the forthcoming election in Imo State.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Court orders PDP to replace Anyanwu with Udeh-Okoye as national secretaryNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Court orders PDP to replace Anyanwu as National SecretaryThe Nation Newspaper Court orders PDP to replace Anyanwu as National Secretary

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »