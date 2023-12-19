Court condemns ex-minister's comments against judiciary

In a judgement delivered on Monday, the court condemned Ms Tallen’s disparaging comments against the judiciary concerning a decision of the Federal High Court in Adamawa State last year. The Federal High Court in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, had nullified the candidacy of Aishatu Dahiru, widely known as Binani, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the last general election.

But Ms Tallen was dissatisfied with the court verdict; describing it as a “Kangaroo judgement,” and urging Nigerians to reject it.The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had demanded an apology from Ms Tallen over her comments, threatening to sue.Delivering judgement on the case on Monday, the court described Ms Tallen’s statement as “unconstitutional, careless, reckless, disparaging.” The court said the ex-minister’s call to disobey the judgement of the court was “contemptuous of the Federal High Court of Nigeri





