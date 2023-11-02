Court bars Rivers assembly, CJ from impeaching Fubara

This is following a suit brought before the courts by Sir Siminalayi Fubara seeking an Interim Order stopping the State Assembly from going on with the impeachment process. The suit which was filed by Fubara with suit number IHC/230/CS/2023, has The Rivers State House of Assembly, (1st Defendant) Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, (2nd defendant) Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly (3rd) Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, (4th) and Chief Justice of the State as 5th defendant.

The State Government was represented in court by Mr. Damian Okoro, SAN, who presented the case before Justice Ben Whyte. Okoro had prayed to the court for an order of Interim Injunction stopping the state assembly, the CJ, or any other person from going on with the impeachment process on Fubara pending a case before the court.

It was gathered that the Court granted the Interim Order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly, The Speaker of the House, Deputy Speaker, Clerk of the House, and the Chief Judge of the State from carrying out any actions concerning the impeachment of the Governor of Rivers State pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

It was gathered that the Whyte after granting the order adjourned till the 14th of November 2023, for a hearing. However, at press time, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, said he is not aware of such development.OAU Raid: No more sting operations at night – EFCC

