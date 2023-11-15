HEAD TOPICS

Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as Winners of Lagos Governorship Election

The State and National Assembly Appeal Court in Lagos has upheld the victory of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in the March 18 election for the Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Two appeals challenging their victory were dismissed by the court.

The State and National Assembly Appeal Court sitting in Lagos affirmed the victory of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as the validly elected winners of the March 18 election for the Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Two appeals challenging the decisions of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal were dismissed by a three-member panel of justices. The panel heard that both appeals failed 'in their entirety and same is hereby dismissed.'

